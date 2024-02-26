AN ambitious American has revealed her plans to transform an ancient palace in Spain.

Incredibly the woman, known only as Monica C, purchased the historic building online while surfing the web from her home in California.

The property, in Cervantes, Galicia, had failed to sell for €225,000 over a four-year period, before it was snapped up by Monica, reports La Voz de Galicia.

The medieval structure in Os Ancares measures 600sqm and sits on an estate of 6,000sqm.

Monica hopes to transform the palace into a traditional cooking school (CREDIT: La Voz de Galicia)

Monica, originally from Colorado, flew in at the beginning of January to assess the mammoth task ahead of her.

The castle has more than 20 rooms, which she plans to turn into a cooking school that will teach students how to make traditional Galician food.

Monica, who had never before visited Galicia, also plans to open a restaurant on the site in the future.

The small city of Cervantes is home to just 1,200 people, spread across 21 parishes.

The Galician palace bought by Monica (CREDIT: Country Homes)

The Quindous Palace purchased by Monica was first built in the 15th century and was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in 1949.

It sits atop a 9km winding road and offers stunning views of the Os Ancares mountains.

It was first put up for sale for €500,000, which was reduced by half in 2018, before eventually going for €225,000.

It was finally sold to Monica at the end of last year via Country Homes, a real estate firm owned by British expat Mark Adkinson.