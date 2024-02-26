AUTHORITIES say that at least 50 people have been investigated in the last year in Malaga province over illegal properties and land use transgressions as well as urban planning regulations.

The Guardia Civil carried out 179 inspections over the last 12 months, which yielded 192 infractions.

Most of the transgressions were over not having an urban planning licence or deviating from original plans.

“All of the complaints have been passed onto town halls, who have jurisdiction over territorial and urban laws,“ stated the Guardia’s Malaga Command.

ILLEGAL POOL

Officers found illegal construction of homes on rural land- in some cases in protected areas as well as the illegal erection prefab-homes for residential purposes.

Other illegalities included swimming pool being disguised as irrigation pools, setting up barbecue areas without planning permission or the construction of tool sheds and their subsequent change of use into a residential dwelling.

Investigations uncovered the alleged commission of 30 urban crimes in the towns Ronda, Mijas, Ojen, Casares, Estepona, Manilva, Coin, Pizarra, Alhaurin el Grande, Alhaurin de la Torre, Alora, Alozaina, Canillas de Aceituno, Rincon de la Victoria, Tolox, Competa and Torremolinos.

The Guardia findings have been passed onto the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office in Malaga.

Inspections were carried out under the direction of the Environmental Prosecutor under Operation Murus.

The aim was to combat breaches of land use and urban planning laws so that the environment continues to be protected including local heritage and the landscape.

It’s also to ensure the guarantee of sustainable and balanced urban development in Malaga province.