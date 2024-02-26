THREE members of the same Sevilla family have been diagnosed with ‘mild’ cases of the monkeypox virus.

One of those affected is a child aged under six and measures are being taken in the youngster’s school, including pupils that are classmates being able to be vaccinated since Saturday.

The Junta de Andalucia said in a statement: “It’s important to remember that a person without symptoms cannot transmit the virus and the chances of contagion throughout the school is low.”

The way the virus is spread is is mainly through prolonged and close physical contact.

The Andalucian Health Service (SAS) made the Virgen Macarena University Hospital available to parents for walk-in vaccinations for children at the weekend.

In addition, the SAS has contacted all of the parents of children in the class attended by the infected youngster to tell them about the prevention measures that have been introduced at the unnamed school.

This will include disinfecting and cleaning the classroom as well improving ventilation.

To ‘further reduce the chances of contagion’, as a preventive measure, children in the affected class will have to wash their hands, reduce social interaction as far as possible, and wear a mask until March 12- a date that’s estimated where there would no longer be any risk of contagion.

Since contagion is caused by prolonged and close physical contact, authorities have emphasised there is no risk in other extracurricular activities that the infected youngster may have taken part in.

The SAS says that in the ‘unlikely’ case that a child presents any symptoms, such as fever or general malaise, parents should get in touch with health professionals and tell them about the possible exposure to the monkeypox virus.

