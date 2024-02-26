THE costliest area for properties on the Costa Blanca has been revealed to be on the Calpe coast.

Buyers looking to purchase a home by the town’s Arenal-Bol beach will have to a pay an average price of €7,049 per m2- compared to the national average of €2,215.

Not only is that the highest figure in Alicante province but also tops the standings in the Valencian Community and puts it into the top 20 costliest areas in Spain, according to figures put together by property portal Fotocasa.

With views of the iconic Peñon d’Ifach, the Arenal-Boi beach stretches for over a kilometre.

CALPE LEADS

It’s well ahead of the next two priciest areas in the south of the region on the Orihuela Costa.

Lomas de Campoamor-Las Ramblas and Zeniamar-Horizonte-La Campana come in at €5,981 per m2 and €4,597 per m2 respectively.

They are followed by another beach area- l’Albir- in l’Alfas del Pi, which has a high proportion of non-Spaniards with prices standing at €4,520 per m2.

Fifth on the list are developments next to Benidorm’s Poniente beach with an average of €4,518 per m2.

The Poniente area of the city has seen the resort’s biggest growth in new properties in recent years, with more skyscraper apartment blocks in the pipeline.

PRICEY PONIENTE

Prices have seen increases of up to 45% in just a year across a number of Costa Blanca municipalities.

There’s a big boom in the Gaspar Perello area of Torrevieja which comes in at €3,868 per m2- up 45.3%, with Torres beach in Villajoyosa up 34.5% over 12 months to reach €4,148 per m2.

Calpe’s Arenal-Boi comes is 18th in the national standings- over €3,000 behind the top spot of Madrid’s La Castellana district which costs €10,397 per m2.

