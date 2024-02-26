SNOW, wind and rain has been forecast for much of Spain today with several weather warnings in place, including in Andalucia.

According to weather agency AEMET, an episode of instability will bring overcast skies to Andalucia with weak to moderate rainfall that could bring hail and storms to some areas.

However the weather will begin to clear up by midday, with sunny skies expected in the north and south of the region – while rainfall will likely continue in eastern mountainous areas.

There will even be snow in areas that are 1,200m above sea level, while strong gusts of wind will blow in from the west.

There are currently orange level warnings along the coasts of Almeria and Granada, while a yellow warning for rough seas is in force in Axarquia.

Elsewhere, yellow warnings are in place for snow in Gaudix and Baza, Granada, and for strong winds in Almeria province.

Winds of up to 80km/hr will also affect the majority of the country on Monday, with a string of regions on yellow alert, including: Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Castilla y Leon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalunya, the Community of Madrid, the Region of Murcia, La Rioja, the Valencian Community and the Canary Islands.

Snow will also fall in elevated areas in Aragon, Castilla y Leon, Catalunya, Galicia, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Asturias, Cantabria and Navarra.