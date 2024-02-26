HUNDREDS of dog owners have been fined for failing to clean up after their pets in just one town on the Costa del Sol.

Some 206 multas have been issued in Torremolinos since the turn of the new year, figures shared by Policia Local reveal.

All the fines relate to owners failing to pick up their dog’s excrement and not washing away their urine by diluting it with soapy water.

It means the hefty fines are pretty easy to avoid – just clean up after your pet!

Dog walker

Commenting on the figures, Torremolinos City Council called for “greater responsibility on behalf of all pet owners.”

It added that a dog’s urine can have a “corrosive effect” on street furniture, buildings and vehicles.

All dog owners must carry a bottle of soapy water during walks with their furry friends, so that they can wash away the animal’s urine.

As ever, all animal excrement must be immediately cleaned, so do not forget your poo bags.

Fines for failing to comply range from €75 to €500, depending on the severity of the infraction or if one is a repeat offender.