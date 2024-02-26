HUNDREDS of mistreated animals, including dogs and horses, have been rescued from horrifying conditions in a sweeping police operation across Malaga.

Inspectors were shocked to find that in one case a dog was found with its ears and tail hacked off, while in another a horse had been abandoned without food or water in the middle of a heatwave.

Although the Guardia Civil managed to rescue 111 animals, in some cases they were simply too late, with others having been beaten to death, according to police.

The creatures were found in a variety of locations, including private homes, farms, zoos and animal shelters, many having been neglected or abused.

They were suffering from a range of conditions, including malnutrition, dehydration, disease and injury.

The operation, codenamed ‘Colaphus’, has led to 34 people being investigated for animal cruelty and abandonment offences.

Investigators carried out 236 inspections, including private kennels, livestock farms, zoological centres, and animal shelters.

They were shocked to uncover over 500 offences related to animal welfare.

These violations ranged from inadequate living conditions and lack of food and water to insufficient hygiene, veterinary care, and proper documentation and health records.

The Guardia Civil has placed the rescued animals under the care of various trusted associations and shelters.

In less severe cases, the animals have been allowed to remain with their owners, albeit under strict supervision and control.

The operation has been supported by the Official College of Veterinarians of Málaga, along with the backing of animal protection associations and veterinarians from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development of the Junta de Andalucía in Málaga.

READ MORE: