3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia with pool garage - € 389,000

Apartment for sale in River Garden, Marbella with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and with orientation south, with communal swimming pool, private garage (1 parking spaces) and communal garden. Regarding property dimensions, it has 132 m² built and 32 m² terrace. Has the following facilities amenities near, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen, fireplace, storage room, double glazing, kitchen equipped, security shutters, internet – wi-fi, gated community, lift, garden view, doorman, close to children playground, close to sea / beach, close to golf, excellent condition, close to shops, close to… See full property details