A MAN who managed to fake being a doctor for over 30 years has been arrested.

The 56-year-old had no medical training whatsoever and relied on a fake medical stamp and number to convince patients of his competence.

It was a long-con that get got away with for an astonishing amount of time, until two of his patients reported him to the police after paying him €300,000 in total.

They complained that they had handed over the money in good faith, believing they were receiving medical care from a highly-skilled osteopath and rehab specalist.

However, after the extremely expensive treatment failed to have the advertised impact on their recoveries, they began to grow suspicious.

The pair had been paying between €50 and €60 per session in his home in Torre de Benagalbon, meaning he could be bringing in €400 to €600 a day.

One of the complainants had paid out €240,000 for fraudulent treatment, according to investigators.

The Guardia Civil began investigating last month. They learned the man had no medical training whatsoever, and had created a fake medical stamp and number to convince his patients he was qualified.

During a search of his home, they unearth medical documents and reports, as well as blood tests, ultrasounds and MRIs belonging to a number of patients, as well as two agendas that contained client appointments.

In addition to posing as a doctor, the Guardia Civil also believe the man was falsely claiming to be a university professor.

He was arrested in Malaga for allegedly practising medicine without a licence and is facing charges of fraud and professional intrusion.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson said: “This arrest shows that we will not tolerate people who put the public’s health at risk by pretending to be qualified professionals when they are not.”

The investigation is ongoing, and officers are appealing for anyone else who may have been treated by the man to come forward.

