FLIGHTS will be more expensive across Europe this summer due to a lack of new planes, the boss of Ryanair has warned.

Michael O’Leary said his budget carrier – and others – are waiting for new Boeing planes to be delivered, but expects they will arrive late.

This means there will be less seats available for budding travellers, bringing price rises of around 10%.

READ MORE: Ryanair launches FIVE new routes connecting Malaga with these European cities

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary (Cordon Press image)

O’Leary said Ryanair has a scheduled delivery of 57 Boeing 737 Max 8200s in March, but that only up to 45 will arrive for the summer season.

Boeing has been under the watchful eye of the Federal Aviation Administration in the US after a part of one of its planes came apart during an Alaska Airline flight in January.

Sources said the US-based company has seen a slowdown in production after the incident – which luckily caused no major injuries – raised major concerns.

Speaking at Ryanair’s headquarters in Dublin last week, Mr O’Leary said there will be a “higher fare environment across Europe” this summer.