A GERMAN tourist has been reunited with his €50,000 Rolex watch that was wrenched off his wrist in Mallorca’s Port d’Andratx on New Year’s Day.

The thief was arrested in Andratx on Monday following last week’s detention of a pawn-shop owner who bought the valuable timepiece off him, without asking any questions.

THIEF ARREST(Guardia Civil image)

The victim was assaulted outside a restaurant on January 1, with the robber surprising him from behind, and after grabbing him, he gave a strong pull to snatch the watch.

The Guardia Civil went round various second-hand jewellery shops in Palma and last week spotted the Rolex on display at an outlet.

They arrested the manager- a Spaniard- for receiving stolen goods and not bothering to contact authorities about the the high-value item which had no proof of origin.

The thief was in fact a member of gang that specialised in stealing high-end watches who made special journeys from Barcelona to find victims.

After last week’s detention of the shop owner, the Guardia identified the watch snatcher and arrested him yesterday.

The Rolex has already been returned to a very grateful owner.

