A MEDICAL insurance scheme for senior citizen residents travelling to Spain has been unveiled by the Gibraltarian government.

Older people going across the border will be able to register for emergency medical insurance cover but this will only apply to the Andalucia region.

The announcement has been made by Gibraltar’s Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry- Nigel Feetham.

The Government has negotiated a bespoke arrangement with Whiterock Insurance.

A policy will only cover medical treatment in the event of an emergency where somebody insured cannot be transported back to Gibraltar.

They would get treatment in the nearest Spanish hospital or by the nearest doctor if medically necessary.

Examples of an emergency would be a bad fall or accident requiring immediate medical attention, plus strokes or heart attacks.

Seniors with a pre-existing medical condition would be allowed to be insured so long as they are not specifically travelling to Spain to get medical care.

Prescription drugs and and medicines that are unrelated to emergency treatment?will not be eligible for cover.

A registration programme will be launched soon.

Reciprocal healthcare between Spain and Gibraltar ended in June 2021- six months following the end of Brexit transition period.

That meant that Gibraltar residents have had to take out private insurance to provide emergency medical cover within the EU.