THE King and Queen of Spain have met families displaced by Thursday’s fire in Valencia that killed 10 people.

Felipe and Letizia attended a special gathering on Monday at Valencia’s Palau de la Musica.

Because of a tight time-schedule, just three people were initially chosen to speak to the Royal couple on behalf of the 100-plus families affected by the fire.

That plan was discarded as a line of all those affected was formed and despite the fact the visit was scheduled to last a maximum of 30 minutes, the King and Queen continued to listen ‘case by case’ and ‘family by family’.

The residents asked to be ‘not forgotten’ and also showed concern that the repercussions of the blaze will continue for some time.

The victims said they felt ‘very comforted’ to have conveyed their stories and concerns to the monarchs.

Felipe and Letizia said they would pass on their views and requests to the national government with some of the residents calling on the structure to be rebuilt.

“They have come to listen informally, and to support, not to inform or announce anything,” said Alexandra.

“Every person has had the opportunity to talk to them and everyone has been able to express their concerns,” said added.

One issue aired was the uncertainty for owners over what will happen to their unpaid mortgages, as well as not knowing when they can return to the area.

Valencia City Council has provided a municipal housing block for them in the Safranar district.

After the meeting, the King and Queen went to the area around the burnt building in Campanar to thank security and emergency forces for their work since Thursday.

They greeted some seventy workers as well forensic doctors and psychologists.

Before leaving, Felipe and Letizia greeted hundreds of people who were there to see them and they were received with applause and chants ‘long live the King’.

