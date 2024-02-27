A DRUG trafficker was caught smuggling drugs into Ibiza concealed in an unusual location.

Police at Ibiza airport stopped a 46-year-old Moroccan man after his nervous behaviour aroused their suspicion.

A sniffer dog also got excited at his presence, indicating that he was indeed transporting contraband.

However, upon searching him and his luggage, they could find no trace of the drugs.

Stumped, the officers subjected him to an interrogation where they assured him that they knew he was smuggling drugs.

The man eventually broke and confessed that he did indeed have drugs – but that they were not on but in his person.

A Moroccan man, 46, swallowed all 150 pellets of hashish

He had swallowed 150 pellets of hash before boarding the plane in Morocco, coming to kilograms in total.

The Guardia Civil swiftly transferred the man to Can Misses Hospital under police custody, given the risk that the pellets could rupture in his stomach.

Were that to happen, the hash could seep directly into his bloodstream and inflict a fatal overdose.

Instead, medics helped the man to safely pass the vast quantities of drugs safely, which he presumably would have gone on to sell on the island to unsuspecting punters.

Following his release from the hospital, the man was presented before a judge and remanded in custody.

