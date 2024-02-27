ROLLING Stones veteran Ronnie Wood has been in Spain enjoying a La Liga match with his family, at the invitation of FC Barcelona.

Wood, 76, made it a family affair by taking his wife Sally, 46, and their seven-year-old twins Gracie and Alice to the Nou Camp on Monday to watch Barca play Getafe.

IN THE STANDS(Instagram image)

The invite came after the Rolling Stones sponsored last October’s El Clasico clash against Real Madrid.

It was the first soccer match for the couple’s daughters and they were rewarded with an easy four-nil win for Barcelona.

Wood knows the city well, having bought an apartment there near to the Paseo de Galicia in 2013.

Sightings of his family are not uncommon in the Catalan capital as they split their time between the UK and Spain.

Guitarist Wood hits the road for the countless time with a Rolling Stones North American tour in late April- finishing in mid-July in California.

They are the first British band to gross over a billion US dollars with Wood first playing with the Stones back in 1975.