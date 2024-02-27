ZARA, the flagship fashion brand of the Inditex group, closed 2023 with a value of €14.7 billion and for the fourth successive time heads the Top 30 list of Spain’s most valuable brands.

The total value of the list- prepared every two years by consulting firm Interbrand- totals €55.8 billion and has grown by 10% compared to 2021.

The top five ranked brands account for 70% of the total value.

Zara is followed by Santander-which climbs to second place- with €8.5 billion; Movistar with €7.2 billion(-14%); BBVA with €5.6 billion (+18%); and CaixaBank with €2.2 billion (+16%).

From sixth to twentieth place, the ranking is as follows: Repsol, Mercadona, Iberdrola, Bershka, Massimo Dutti, Cupra, Mapfre, Prosegur, El Corte Ingles, Mahou, Real Madrid, Sabadell, Naturgy, Loewe and FC Barcelona.

Several companies are new to the list, such as Cupra, which enters 11th place, with its value placed at €1.2 billion.

The Mallorca-based Melia hotel chain (with €218 million) is in 28th place and the distribution company Logista (€198 million) secures 30th place in the rankings.

With a net worth of €481 million, the luxury brand Loewe ranks as the brand that has gained the most value among the top Spanish brands of 2023- 25% more than in 2021.

Interbrand’s CEO for Iberia, Nancy Villanueva, said that Spanish brands continue to boost their results in an environment that invites conservatism, to protect the ‘heart’ of the business and to postpone boldness for better times.