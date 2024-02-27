“PREFABRICATED” homes — a type of dwelling whose primary components are manufactured in a factory and assembled elsewhere — are growing in popularity.

Here’s a look inside one, tiny “prefab” built by a Spanish company called American Building Systems.

The house is called Kyabin, which means “cabin” in Japanese, and measures at just 36 square-metres.

Like many prefabs, Kyabin is small but sleek.

The tiny house costs a total of €67,350, takes 45 days to manufacture and just 24 hours to assemble at the chosen location.

Its ultra-modern design with a particular focus on sustainably sourced materials and interplay with natural light is meant to appeal to a variety of homeshoppers, including young couples with tight budgets and those looking for a vacation home.

There are some restrictions — for example, building limitations on rural land in certain municipalities.

But the ABS company claims its design reduces carbon footprint by 90% compared to normal, non-prefab home constructions.

Kyabin is crafted primarily from wood, and utilises a “double-insulated shell” with natural heat-treated wood to provide energy efficient climate control to its occupants.

The dwelling maximises space through an optional loft, which includes “multifunctional” furniture with a shelf, table and ladder.

Other Kyabin features include a porch, a matte-black kitchen with a laminated oak countertop, a black sink and faucet, LED lighting, an electric water heater, full plumbing, and a space to house a washing machine, although the machine itself is not included.

Kyabin is a 36-square-metre prefabricated home with a modern, sustainable design, ready in just 45 days.

Kyabin’s bathroom is finished in black and white marble and includes a black sink and LED lights in the shower.

The company that makes Kyabin, ABS, is based in Guadalajara and offers a range of prefab homes, the largest being a five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 186-square-metre house for €321,696.

The Spanish company was founded in 1993, and has since constructed more than 1,000 buildings throughout the country.

As homeowners search for cheaper and more sustainable options, prefab offerings like Kyabin are expected to become more common, with Idealista reporting that by 2030, some 40% of new dwellings in Spain are projected to be prefabs.

There are various companies in Spain that make and install prefab homes, and in the US, prefabs are even available on Amazon.

And in Australia, prefab homes are having a renaissance, led by companies like Modscape and Dimensions X, which seek to capitalise on a widespread post-pandemic desire to reduce carbon footprint in a sleek, post-modern design.

