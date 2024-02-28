3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benijofar with pool - € 335,000

Villa Benijófar, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 335,000

This stunning detached villa features a luxury design and high-quality finishes. With a total area of 108m2, this property offers spacious indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy the Mediterranean climate. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a guest toilet, all elegantly decorated with functionality. The living-dining room is bright thanks to its large windows that provide access to the private garden where you will find the magnificent generously sized pool (7 x 2.5m). In addition, the property includes extras such as solar panel for hot water, closed storage room and installation… See full property details