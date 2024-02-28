Villa

Benijófar, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 335,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benijofar with pool - € 335,000

This stunning detached villa features a luxury design and high-quality finishes. With a total area of 108m2, this property offers spacious indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy the Mediterranean climate. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a guest toilet, all elegantly decorated with functionality. The living-dining room is bright thanks to its large windows that provide access to the private garden where you will find the magnificent generously sized pool (7 x 2.5m). In addition, the property includes extras such as solar panel for hot water, closed storage room and installation… See full property details

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.