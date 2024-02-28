A NEW Aldi store is arriving to a British expat hotspot on the Costa del Sol.

It will be the budget supermarket’s 100th store in the region of Andalucia as it marches on with its ambitious expansion plans.

The German company said in a statement: “This opening reaffirms Aldi’s commitment to continue growing in Andalusia, the autonomous community with the most Aldi supermarkets in Spain.”

A new Aldi will open in Nerja in March (STOCK IMAGE)

The new site is will open in Nerja on March 22, on Avenida Alcalde Antonio Villasclaras on the Castilla Alto industrial estate.

Aldi first opened a store in Andalucia in 2002, expanding over 22 years to what will soon be 100.

In a bid to keep its growing number of locations stocked, the company has reinforced its logistics warehouse in Dos Hermanas, Sevilla.

Across Spain, Aldo has more than 430 locations and 7,000 employees.

It plans to expand further with at least another 50 new sites, focusing on the Canary Islands and the north.