RESERVOIR levels across Andalucia remain precariously low despite recent rainfall, new figures have revealed.

It comes as the southernmost region of Spain suffers its worst drought in over 40 years, with officials and residents anxious over the possibility of draconian water restrictions if reserves continue to dwindle.

Malaga’s reservoir levels decreased this week despite rainy weather, with water reserves now operating at a worryingly low 15.91% – historical figures show that the province’s reservoirs are usually over 50% full at this time of year.

Reservoir levels for each autonomous community in mainland Spain. Credit: Embalses.net

Almeria has the lowest reservoir levels of any Spanish province at a mere 8.48%, a 0.45% fall over the past week.

Overall, Andalucia’s reservoirs are just 25.43% full, the lowest of any autonomous community.

Junta president Juanma Moreno warned in January that at least 30 days of rainfall would be required to prevent stringent restrictions this summer.

However, weather forecasts indicate that there will be no rainfall on the Costa del Sol until at least mid-March.

Andalucia’s reservoir levels by province. Credit: Embalses.net

The news will prove worrying for residents and local authorities given that many municipalities have already been forced to introduce overnight cuts and pressure restrictions.

The Junta recently announced a €217m package of drought measures, including money to fix leaky pipes, a key source of water loss.

But critics of the regional government believe this does not go far enough, with economists estimating that the drought will cost Andalucia over €4 billion this year alone.

Officials are worried that the region could run out of water by October if weather patterns continue.

