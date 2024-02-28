A CYBERHACKER has been arrested in Murcia City after stealing details of over 40 million cars and their owners.

The Policia Nacional said the man took advantage of website and computer vulnerabilities in several Spanish regions since 2020 to create a large database.

Police sources say that he could have sold details to criminal groups, but he denies doing that.

The 27-year-old works for a computer company but was not previously known to the police for any hacking activities.

He created a special computer programme that was able to make ‘massive queries’ that generated an equal amount of responses.

Authorities got involved last month when it was discovered that 80,000 files from the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) had been hacked via the Murcia region website.

Police cyber experts noticed the man carried out regular intrusions into the DGT computer network via other regional portals including Andalucia, the Canary Islands, and the Balearic Islands.

The hacker did his work at a ‘low-intensity’ level for four years, building up around 40 million pieces of data on registered vehicles and their owners.

The detainee faces charges of hacking and accessing private information.

