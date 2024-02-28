Can you help us find Ana? Email: tips@theolivepress.es

THE husband of missing US expat Ana Knezevich is reported to be ‘very concerned’ about her whereabouts after she disappeared in Madrid on February 2, and denied claims that their divorce was proving to be a complicated one.

David Knezevich has been cited in some media reports as the main suspect in her disappearance.

The lawyer representing Knezevich, Florida-based Ken Padowitz, recently made statements to the Associated Press and News Nation, saying that he was ‘in his native Serbia when his wife disappeared in Madrid’.

As for reports that their separation was acrimonious, the lawyer said that this ‘simply was not true’.

Padowitz explained that the couple had been married for 13 years, and that they had been separated for four months while they were in the process of selling off their considerable assets in south Florida.

The couple had separated, he added, ‘basically because they grew apart’.

A missing persons poster for Ana Maria Knezevic Henao

According to press reports, the family of 40-year-old Ana claimed that she was unhappy with the way that the assets were being divided during their separation. The relatives also stated that they had got in contact with David Knezevich about her disappearance but that his reaction was a cool one.

Padowitz denied this in his statements, saying that Knezevich was very concerned and that he had offered his full cooperation to the Spanish police and the FBI, including offering information about her credit cards, according to TV network Telecinco.

The lawyer also denied reports that his client had fled to Serbia when the disappearance happened, and that he was already there when she vanished.

Padowitz was also asked why the businessman had not travelled to Spain to assist with the search.

“I think it’s a very personal matter,” he said. “And I don’t know if it’s reasonable to expect him to fly to another country if he doesn’t know the language and has nowhere to stay.”

Ana Knezevich was living in the upmarket Madrid neighbourhood of Salamanca when she seemingly disappeared into thin air on February 2. According to press reports, she had just started using the dating app Bumble when she vanished.

There has been major concern for her whereabouts after it emerged that a man wearing a helmet was seen spray-painting the CCTV cameras of her building on the day she was last seen.

On the day of her disappearance, Ana told a friend she was looking at an apartment to rent long-term.

Then the next day, on February 3, out-of-character text messages that switched between English and Spanish were sent from her phone.

The first message told friends she had met someone and that they were going on a trip somewhere ‘a couple of hours away’ from Madrid, insisting they had made an ‘instant connection’.

Hours later, she then told them that she would not have good phone service for a while.

On February 4, concerned friends filed a missing persons report. Police searched her apartment and found nothing out of the ordinary. The investigation remains confidential.

The US authorities, as well as the US embassy in Spain, are following the case closely.

Ana is described as being 1.45m tall with long, brown, wavy hair and brown eyes.

