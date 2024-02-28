EMERGENCY plan put in place after Ibiza port suffers a huge sewage spill.
The Balearic Port Authority (APB) has detected a spill of fecal matter in the area’s main port.
The affected zone begins just before Martillo and ends at Vila.
It was identified at 5:00pm this Tuesday.
The spill is believed to be an overflow, the origin of which is not known.
Now, APB has launched their Maritime Interior Plan (PMI) for environmental emergencies.
A container barrier has also been installed to control the spill.
