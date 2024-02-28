EMERGENCY plan put in place after Ibiza port suffers a huge sewage spill.

The Balearic Port Authority (APB) has detected a spill of fecal matter in the area’s main port.

The affected zone begins just before Martillo and ends at Vila.

It was identified at 5:00pm this Tuesday.

The spill is believed to be an overflow, the origin of which is not known.

Now, APB has launched their Maritime Interior Plan (PMI) for environmental emergencies.

A container barrier has also been installed to control the spill.

