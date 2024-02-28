IF you happen to find yourself in need of work, and the bubbling brooks, dense olive groves, dusty roads and ancient history of the Andalucian countryside entice you, this might just be your dream job.

A groundskeeper position posted on February 6 for an unspecified rural guesthouse in the Andalucian province of Huelva offers free accommodation and a €3,850 bonus for 24/7 availability.

Located somewhere near the tiny town of Fuenteheridos, the job would involve receiving customers and their payments, managing reservations, breakfasts, cleaning tasks, watching over the house’s living and dining areas, pool maintenance, and assisting guests whenever necessary.

In order to apply, you must register for infortec, send a resume, cover letter and additional documentation required for employment.

Nestled deep within the forested Sierra de Aracena, the town of Fuenteheridos has a population of just 623 as of the 2018 census.

It’s rich in history, with human settlement in the area documented since prehistoric times.

A small permanent village formed after the Christian Reconquista from the Muslim empire of Al-Andalus, vestiges of which exist today.

The original job listing doesn’t specify which guest house is offering the position, although given the town’s size one can try to deduce — there are only a handful of guest houses currently available in Fuenteheridos, fewer of which have pools.

One of the largest and most luxurious is Molinos de Fuenteheridos.

Located on a 10,000 square-metre farm, the sprawling estate includes a pool and 10 rooms, four of which have a terrace and a hot tub.

Another notable guest house in the Fuenteheridos area is Hotel Rural Villa Onuba, which offers a swimming pool as well, along with a sun terrace and fully equipped rooms.

