THE family of a British tourist are growing concerned about his whereabouts after not hearing from him for two days.

John Webster, 61, has not been heard from since Monday evening, when he called his partner Kristiane Johnston, who lives in Canada.

John is enjoying a holiday in Palma de Mallorca and is expected to leave the island in March.

READ MORE: Husband of missing US expat Ana Knezevich breaks his silence

MISSING: John Webster has not been in contact with his family for two days

Kristiane told the Olive Press: “I haven’t heard from him since Monday evening. He said he was going to call me right back and didn’t.

“I have been trying to contact the hostel where he was staying, and the police.

“I am worried sick about him because he keeps in touch and this isn’t like him.”

John is staying at the Urban Hostel Palma and has been frequenting the nearby Hogan’s pub.

The Olive Press has contacted the hostel to notify them and for a comment. No one was available at the time of publishing.

Have you seen John Webster?

Kristiane added: “I spoke on the phone with him for half an hour on Monday evening when he was at Hogan’s Bar. He said he was going to walk back to the hostel and then we’d chat again.

“Two messages I sent him that evening were opened but since then, none of my messages have been received.”

If you have seen John, please contact tips@theolivepress.es.