MUCH loved British gardener Monty Don has visited Spain’s Estepona, where he admired the town’s ‘ambitious’ plant project
He visited Estepona as part of his ‘Spanish Gardens’ series, currently airing on BBC Two.
It is set to feature on Thursday, February 29 at 8:00pm GMT.
In a preview of the episode he praised the city’s change from a ‘car dominated chaos’ to a ‘huge communal garden’.
Although the pots lining the streets of Estepona may ‘conjure up’ images of traditional Spain, Monty highlights that the city’s greenery is actually part of an innovative project to rejuvenate the centre.
Some 16,000 plant pots are found throughout the city, with each street choosing the colour of pot and the type of plant they would like.
In the programme, he meets with the town hall’s gardening lead, as well as the landscape designer behind the scheme.
The programme will also feature Sevilla as Monty investigates the impact of tourism and climate change on the city.
In the first episode, Monty travelled central Spain, visiting Madrid, Toledo and Valencia.
He marvelled at disused riverbeds and busy train stations which have been turned into plant paradises.
