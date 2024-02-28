WORKS for a much-needed car park have gotten underway in Estepona.

The sixth public parking area in the resort town is being built next to the Nuestra Señora de Carmen church at a cost of just over €10million.

According to Estepona City Council it will cost users just €1 for the day.

The project has been part-funded by the EU’s ‘Next Generation’ project, with a cash injection of €1.4million.

Works underway for a new underground car park in Estepona (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

The car park is expected to be finished within 20 months, meaning it will not be available until the end of next year.

The first stages of the works will see the plants and trees in the area uprooted and re-planted elsewhere in the town.

These include 25 large Washingtonia robusta palm trees which measure up to seven metres high, plus 16 other trees. They will be replanted in the El Pirata urbanisation.

The car park will have 322 spaces over three underground floors.