REAL Mallorca have reached the final of the prestigious Copa del Rey for just the fourth time in their history after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Real Sociedad.

The Balearic minnows will now face either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club in the final, due to take place in Sevilla on April 6.

The tie had been left in the balance after a 0-0 stalemate in the first leg in Palma.

Mallorca beat Real Sociedad on penalties last night to reach their first Copa del Rey Final in 21 years.



The video taken as the winning penalty goes in is lovely content.



pic.twitter.com/DqQTFC2bea — HLTCO (@HLTCO) February 28, 2024

Despite having not scored at Real Sociedad’s ground, the Reale Arena, since 2007, Mallorca took the lead through Gio Gonzalez following an agonising VAR wait.

The Champions League side struck back through star winger Mikel Oyarazabal, who had earlier had a penalty saved by Domink Greif.

Slovakian keeper Greif proved to be the star of the show, saving a penalty in the shootout before Sergi Darder converted the winning spot-kick to make history for Los Bermellones in the Basque Country, sparking jubilant celebrations amongst fans and players alike.

Mallorca's hero: goalkeeper Dominik Greif. Saved a penalty in normal time, and saved this one in the shootout. He hasn't played once in LALIGA this season… but he's put Mallorca into the cup final!

pic.twitter.com/pKl6zD84hD — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) February 27, 2024

Mallorca have reached the final of Spain’s premier competition just three times before – the side were runners-up in 1991 and 1998 before clinching the silverware in 2003 after a 3-0 victory over Recreativo de Huelva which included a Samuel Eto’o brace.

Reaching the final also means that the Palma-based outfit will compete in the lucrative Supercopa de España, a four-team tournament that takes place annually in Saudi Arabia.

The competition includes the winners and runners-up of La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

