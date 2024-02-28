THE body of a paddle boarder has been found off the Costa del Sol.

Maritime rescue services found the corpse in Caleta de Velez, some 8km from the shores of Benajarafe.

The grisly discovery was made during a search for missing 53-year-old Nicolas Notario, who went out paddle boarding from Benajarafe beach yesterday.

Several life boats and a helicopter took part in the desperate search, which began on Tuesday.

It was called off at 8pm due to poor visibility, before starting again this morning at 7am.

According to EFE, the body has not yet been officially identified, however the family of Nicolas have been notified of the find.