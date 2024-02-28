THREE Columbian men have been shot dead in the El Saler district of Valencia- one of them a major player in setting up a drug-trafficking ring with the Balkan mafia.

Their bodies were found inside a car on Tuesday night, 50 metres away from one of the apartment blocks on Avenida Gola de Pujo which is used as an access route to Albufera lake.

The Guardia Civil believes it could have been a hit instigated by a rival drug gang.

Another theory is that the men were ambushed when they were about to sell a stash to cocaine to other drug traffickers.

GUARDIA CAR AT SCENE

One of the identified victims is Roberto Carlos Vega Daza, whose family was the victim of a gun attack in his native Columbia.

His father and two brothers died last year but he managed to flee to Panama despite being injured.

He is suspected of travelling to Albania to forge links with the Balkan cartel, before moving to Spain to set up a drug trafficking operation.

The Volkswagen Passat car which the men were in was owned by a Valencia resident.

After receiving news of the shooting, a relative of one of the victims went to the crime scene to identify him.

The woman suffered an anxiety attack and began screaming when she recognised him.

“You came to Spain and you stayed here,” she said through tears.

The Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional have in recent years confirmed that alliances have been forged between Colombian and Albanian traffickers to smuggle large quantities of cocaine into the port of Valencia.

READ MORE: