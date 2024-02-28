TWO social media ‘influencers’ from Madrid have been arrested for drugging and sexually assaulting underage girls.

The men brand themselves as Los Petazetax and produce material for the TikTok and Instagram platforms, attracting a total of 80,000 followers.

Footage of the victims was recorded by Jose H, 34, and Ivan G, 21, who went under the online profiles of Hernycool and Ivancete.

They were detained by the Policia Nacional on January 24 and a judge ordered Jose H to be imprisoned, but he was bailed this week.

Jose H was detained on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault, one count of rape, indecent exposure, child pornography and five counts against public health.

His colleague, Ivan, is charged with a crime of sexual assault.

Police found an abused child when they entered their home in the Villa de Vallecas district

Numerous electronic storage devices, different quantities of drugs, and two mobile phones were removed.

Devices were used to film the sex attacks which happened after the men played games with their victims, who were incapacitated by drugs and aged 14 and 15.

The teenagers went to their home after being lured in by the chance to meet their social media idols.

According to victim statements the men gave them liquid ecstasy, also known as GBH, in order to play a game they called ‘who can see double first’.

Some of the girls were told that they had to agree to sex as a payment because they had not been charged for the narcotics.

15 teenagers have been identified so far and investigators believe there are more that have yet to come forward.

The Policia Nacional started investigating Los Petazetax in December, with the duo known for posting content of themselves in luxury apartments, driving expensive cars and attending parties.