3 bedroom Villa for sale in Costa de la Calma - € 750,000

Villa Costa de la Calma, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 750,000

Lovely villa with private pool and mediterranean garden in a quiet residential area in the south-west of the sunny island. This charming Mallorca property has a plot of approx. 573 m2, a constructed area of approx. 120 m2, a covered terrace of approx. 15 m2 and an open terrace of approx. 150 m2, from which you can enjoy the fantastic weather to the maximum. On offer: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), a living room, a dining room and a fully fitted kitchen. The fireplace ensures cosy hours in winter and creates a comfortable atmosphere. Further features include: Airconditioning hot/cold,… See full property details