POLICE have arrested two members of a gang that set up indoor marijuana farms in luxury rental villas across Alicante province.

One villa was located next to Alicante’s Gran Via shopping centre and the criminals paid €26,000 upfront to cover two years of rent.

Other homes attracted a €4,000 monthly rental as the gang operated in Alcoy and Concentaina, as well as in Alicante

Their plans came unstuck when an electricity company reported an excessive use of power coming from the Grand Via villa.

The Policia Nacional checked out who was living there and discovered the names of four men who had previously been charged with drug growing and trafficking.

Two other properties were uncovered as indoor farms with the high rents not putting off the crew from growing marijuana indoors.

The gang used fake documents under bogus names to hire the homes and also carried out security measures.

The three police raids yielded 680 marijuana plants in full bloom, 500 grams of marijuana buds already collected and ready for distribution, as well as a host of equipment for marijuana cultivation including spotlights, filters, extractors, and air conditioning units.

Only two members of the group- Luthuanian nationals aged 34 and 35, were arrested, with two others still on the run.

