TRAGEDY on the Costa del Sol as a man is killed by a falling palm tree.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 28 in Frigiliana, just outside Malaga.

According to Emergency Services, the victim’s wife called 112 at around 11:45 am as her husband had become stuck under a tree and was unconscious.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at the Camino del Barranco Fernandez but could do nothing to save the man’s life.

The man was declared dead at the scene, also attended by Policia Local and Emergencias Sanitarias 061.

