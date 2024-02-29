PLANS costing around €30 million for a third exit road between the AP-7 and the Marina Alta are set to move forward.

The Ministry of Transport says that it has approved a proposal which will provide a direct link to Javea from the motorway.

PROPOSED N-332 AREA OF CHANGE

One benefit will be a reduction in vehicles- up to 20,000 per day- that use the N-332 between Pedrequer and Gata de Gorgos.

The existing Marina Alta motorway exit routes are at Ondara and Benissa.

The drafting of the project was tendered in November with the aim of moving forward as quickly as possible.

The Government delegate in the Community, Pilar Bernabe, said: “The improvement in these infrastructures, together with the commissioning of the Benissa by-pass and greater connectivity with the AP-7 is proof of the Government’s commitment to the infrastructures of Alicante province and the Valencian region.”

DELEGATE BERNABE

Besides a new junction with the AP-7, a section of the CV-732 will be revamped as well as the existing link between the N-332 and CV-734 highways.

The elimination of the AP-7 toll in 2020 has made it easier to promote its use as a high-capacity route in the Marina Alta region.

With the aim of halving traffic on the N-332 road, improving road safety and reducing travel times, the Ministry of Transport has worked with the Valencian Community to move forward on constructing new AP-7 exits.