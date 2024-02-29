JEREZ’s Tio Pepe festival will play host to one of Britain’s best loved boy bands this summer, Take That.

Take That have had eight chart topping albums throughout their career Photo: Cordon Press

READ MORE: Tom Jones, Take That, UB40 and more are coming to Spain’s Costa del Sol this year: This is the full line-up for Marbella’s Starlite festival

The ‘Back for Good’ singers will grace the stage on Sunday, July 21.

Held in an old wine store, Bodega Las Copas, the concert will cost between €69-170.

The event will start at 8:00pm, before which revellers can enjoy typical snacks or a glass of Jerez sherry from the food area.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran is coming to Spain: British star will perform at Gozo Festival in 2024

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will play alongside Spanish favourites, La Oreja de Van Gogh, Luis Fonsi and Los Secretos.

The full festival will take place from July 12 to August 16.

Not only is it a chance to see many great musicians, the Bodega is also a Andalucian cultural heritage site.

Get your tickets here.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa, The Killers, Avril Lavigne and more will head the Mad Cool festival in Spain’s Madrid this summer