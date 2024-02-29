A POPULAR Javea park could reopen in time for the summer, after it was closed for renovation work- way back in September 2021.

A contractor was appointed to make improvements at Thievers park- the city’s main urban park- for €379,000 in a six-and-a-half month period.

The project was abandoned by the UTE Parque Javea company, who blamed the rising cost of materials.

They were officially dismissed by the council in March 2023.

The authority also seized a €12,100 deposit lodged by the contractor and reserved the right to sue for compensation and damages caused by them.

Javea council said at the time that due to the ‘irresponsiblity of the construction company, the boys and girls of the Thievers district have not been able to enjoy the district’s main play and socialisation area for months’.

Since construction ceased, the area has been in a sorry state of abandonment, with council workers having to clear up on a number of occasions.

MESSY PARK

A year later, Javea council has now advertised a €234,000 contract to finish off the work.

The deadline for completion is three months, and assuming the tender award goes smoothly, Thievers park should reopen for the summer holidays.