Townhouse

Zurgena, Almería

  5 beds

  2 baths

€ 125,000

5 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Zurgena - € 125,000

This beautiful property is located in Zurgena, within walking distance of a supermarket, bars and restaurants, Town Hall, medical center and pharmacy among others. Albox or Huercal Overa, larger commercial towns are less than 15 minutes away and the coast is a scandalous 25 minutes away. The house is ubicated on a quiet street and the main door opens to a bright hall where the access stairs to the first floor are located. To the left of the hall is the living room that benefits from a wood-burning fireplace and air conditioning and two bedrooms. On the right hand side is the beautiful kitchen… See full property details

