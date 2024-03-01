A FOUR-year-old boy has been found dead in his home in Mallorca after apparently climbing into a tumble dryer in the family home and becoming trapped.

The child is thought to have got into the domestic appliance and closed the door, leaving him unable to escape and also with a limited air supply.

The parents, residents of the well-known resort town Magaluf, searched the house for the boy but could not locate him.

Eventually they discovered the child in the tumble dryer, where he had suffocated, according to a report in Spanish daily El Español.

Attempts to revive him failed.

The tragic incident took place on Thursday at 11.30am, according to news agency Europa Press.

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into the boy’s death, and are so far treating it as a domestic accident.

Civil guards as well as local police were in attendence at the family home. The boy’s family required psychological support immediately after the death.

