MALAGA is set to receive a welcome downpour this weekend, as well as strong winds.

The province will see showers this weekend as a storm moves in on the region. Photo by Osman Rana on Unsplash

The last days of February brought temperatures up in Malaga province, with some areas reaching over 22 degrees.

However, a strong storm is now set to batter the region, leading to a spate of rain and cold temperatures.

Unfortunately, the downpour will not be enough to alleviate the ongoing drought.

Storm Dorothea has recently passed through the country and is followed by a new front in Galicia.

Starting from March 1, the rain will move from the north to the south east of the country.

According to the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Malaga will see showers this weekend, especially on Sunday, March 3.

The temperature will change dramatically, with highs of 20 and lows of 11.

Clouds will begin to gather today, Friday March 1, with the first showers falling on Saturday.

The Serrania de Ronda, Antequera and Axarquia, will see a 100% chance of rain.

There will be strong winds, especially with Almeria and Granada.

