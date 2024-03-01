TWO women have been arrested in Murcia City for pimping out two underage girls they’d just met.

Two men have also been detained by the Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil and have been charged with sexual assault.

The girls, 13 and 15, met the women in the San Andres district of Murcia who persuaded them to travel 70 kilometres with them to Cehegin to have sex with the men in exchange for money.

CEHEGIN

The youngsters initially agreed to the proposal and were taken to an apartment to meet the clients, who paid them €20 each for having sex.

The children were then driven back by the women to Murcia.

However, the girls went to the Policia Nacional in Molina de Segura to report what had happened to them, saying they had been ‘overcome’ by the circumstances.

A complaint was filed and an investigation launched in association with the Guardia Civil to identify the men and women involved.

The two women have been charged with prostituting minors and all four accused were brought before a judge and bailed.

