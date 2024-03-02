7 bedroom Villa for sale in Oviedo with pool garage - € 895,000

Villa Oviedo, Asturias 7 beds 5 baths € 895,000

IMPRESSIVE Detached villa distributed as two homes, in La Manjoya. Located on a 3,100 m2 plot, closed with a vegetable hedge behind a fence or by a concrete block masonry wall. With a pedestrian door and three entrances through automated wrought iron gates with remote control. Video intercom with three monitors and state-of-the-art security system.The property has been completely renovated and expanded in 2014, with all of the general facilities being newly built.The main building has an area of 552.24 m2 built and 392.14 m2 useful distributed over four floors connected to each other, both by… See full property details