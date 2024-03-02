FROM Barbary Partridges to Zitting Cisticola by way of Scops Owls and Crested Larks, Gibraltar’s bird nesting season is officially underway from tomorrow.

Spanning March to June, the Department of Environment has advised that this is a crucial time for the peninsula’s birds.

They have urged members of the public to take extra precaution to protect them and their vulnerable offspring, and particularly horticultural and private contractors, who should avoid vegetation works (tree or hedge cutting) during this period.

This recommendation aims to safeguard nesting birds from disturbance and potential harm.

However, in unavoidable situations, such as those related to public health and safety, the Department requires a pre-works survey conducted by a qualified professional before proceeding with any vegetation work.

This crucial step ensures the well-being of birds and compliance with the Nature Protection Act, 1991.

Zitting Cisticola (Cisticola juncidis) will be nesting in Gibraltar over the next three months

Gibraltar, due to its unique location, boasts a diverse bird population with both resident and migratory species.

During the nesting season, residents and visitors might be fortunate enough to see:

European Bee-eaters: These colourful birds with long, curved beaks nest in cavities and hunt insects in mid-air.

Scops Owls: These small owls favour quiet areas with trees and hunt insects and small mammals at night.

Crested Larks: These ground-nesting birds with distinctive head crests are known for their melodious song.

