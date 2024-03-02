A GIBRALTAR native has been crowned the winner of a prestigious art competition on UK television after seeing off two other finalists on Thursday.

Monica Popham won the Sky Arts’ Landscape Artist of the Year 2024 competition and the £10,000-commission prize in a thrilling televised finale.

She brushed aside competition from artists Kristina Chan and Denise Fisk with her unique interpretation of an urban landscape.

Popham in action in Liverpool where she ‘impressed the judges with her signature cropping style’. Credit: Instagram / popham.studio

It was her manipulation of cropping, shadows, and vibrant colours that won over both judges and viewers alike.

The finale saw the artists venture beyond the confines of their painting pods to climb to the top of the Royal Opera House overlooking Covent Garden.

Here, Monica and her fellow finalists faced the challenge of capturing the complex tapestry of architectural styles amidst overcast skies and dwindling sunlight.

Her journey to the final was no easy feat. She had to pass through – and win – a number of earlier heats by painting a variety of landscapes.

Popham posing with her artwork in an earlier round of the competition in Liverpool. Credit: Instagram / popham.studio

From her depiction of a window from her hometown in Gibraltar in the opening round to her rich colour palette inspired by Mediterranean roots that took her to the final, Monica’s artistic evolution resonated with judges throughout the competition.

As the winner of Landscape Artist of the Year 2024, Monica’s prize includes a prestigious £10,000 commission from the Science Museum in London.

Her artwork, inspired by Orkney’s pioneering sustainable energy initiatives, has already been unveiled on the museum’s Level 2.

