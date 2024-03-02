A 34-YEAR-OLD man was left with a bullet wound through his left thigh in a shooting outside a Fuengirola nightclub early Friday morning.

Malaga Hoy reported Friday that the shooting occurred just before 4:00 on Friday outside a nightclub on the Rey de España promenade near the Malaga town of Fuengirola’s seafront.

The victim was on the access stairs leading to the nightclub’s door when the shooting occurred.

A witness called Andalucia Emergency Services shortly after, reporting that the man was conscious.

Emergency services contacted local and national police as well as medical services, who transported the victim via ambulance to Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella, where he remains with non-life threatening injuries.

One man was hospitalised after an early morning nightclub shooting in Fuengirola on Friday. Junta de Andalucia

So far no arrests have been made, and Spanish National Police have begun investigating the incident, the newspaper reported.

The Costa del Sol has seen a cluster of firearm-related incidents recently.

Gunfire was reported to police in mid-February in the Marbella neighbourhood of Nueva Andalucia, although there were no injuries reported or arrests made at the time.

Just a few days before, a Marbella man was shot in the arm and leg in what was thought to be a drug-related incident.

The man was transported to Hospital Costa del Sol, although his injuries weren’t serious.

And in October 2023, Malaga Hoy reported that three masked gunmen shot and injured two people near the Guadalmina shopping centre in Marbella in broad daylight, then fled the scene by car.

In Malaga, crime rates have increased in recent years.

During the first three months of 2022, violent robberies increased by 81% compared to the previous year, while total criminal offences increased by 29% to a total of 20,207, up 4,631 from 2021.

And in the first half of 2023, Malaga saw a 7.9% increase in overall crime compared to 2022.

Marbella, for its part, saw a 1.19% increase in criminal offences during the same period.

READ MORE