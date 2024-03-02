A SPANISH citizen has been attacked and gang raped in the north of India while on a motorcycle tour through the Asian country with her husband.

According to news agency Efe, which cited official sources, three men have so far been arrested on suspicion of participating in the sexual assault on the woman, who is of Brazilian origin and has Spanish citizenship.

Efe reported that the woman and her husband, also a Spanish citizen, had set up camp in a tent in the Dumka district, which is a remote area in the state of Jharkhand, on Friday night.

A group of men then attacked the pair while they were asleep.

A police inspector in India, Pitamber Singh, told Efe that the ‘victim counted around seven men involved in the crime’, and that three of them had already been detained.

“We will catch the rest of the suspects too,” he added.

The victims recorded a video of themselves from hospital, in which they explained how the attack had happened.

“They attacked us in the tent, they beat us, they put a knife to my throat saying that they were going to kill us, and she was raped by seven men,” the man says in the recording.

His wife shows the injuries to her face and also explains how the pair were robbed.

“We had very little with us, their real motive was to rape me,” she said.

The Spanish embassy in India has been in contact with the authorities and has sent consular personnel to the region, according to Efe.

The couple is reported to have been travelling the world by motorcycle for five years already, having already crossed Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Read more: