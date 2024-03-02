THE Costa del Sol is aiming to entice the German ‘Gen-Z’ crowd to its shores this summer with a new slogan that has gone viral: Shout My Name.

It comes accompanied by a trendy montage video of young people enjoying some of Malaga’s most iconic locations to an evocative track Queriendo Flojito (Loving Softly) by Malaga artist Desmelenao (‘Dishevelled’).

The clip takes a road trip from the historic Roman theatre of Acinipo through coastal pathways and winding roads to the iconic Hotel Pez Espada in Torremolinos.

The campaign’s visual storytelling pays homage to the iconic photography of Martin Parr, the films of Almodovar, and tourism posters from the early era of the 1970s, mixing a nostalgic yet fresh perspective on the region.

The advertising campaign will be plastered across taxis and the rear windows of tourist buses around the German capital as the International Tourism Bourse in Berlin (ITB) kicks off next week.

The Costa del Sol tourism board has sent a delegation to man a stand in one of its most important markets for the second consecutive year, doubling its size to 200 square metres.

The region welcomed a total of 730,000 German tourists in 2023, an increase of 26.3% compared to 2022 – just one point off pre-pandemic figures in 2019.

This is according to the CEO of Tourism of Costa del Sol, Esperanza González.

The German market, which spent a whopping €1.1 billion and created 11,845 jobs, is now the fourth most important in the Costa del Sol, behind only Ireland, Holland and – of course – the United Kingdom.

This growth has been driven by the increase in air connectivity between Germany and Malaga, as well as the promotional efforts of the tourism board.

The most popular German cities for flights to Malaga are Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich with 823,360 passengers arriving from Germany in total.

