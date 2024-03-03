3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Estepona with pool - € 1,195,000

Townhouse Estepona, Málaga 3 beds 3 baths € 1,195,000

URB. BAHÍA AZUL ESTEPONA Unique front line beach townhouse in Urb. Bahia Azul, Estepona. South facing with panoramic views to the Mediterranean, the port of Estepona, Gibraltar and the African Coast. Direct access to the beach and the new paseo. Walking distance to the port of Estepona and close to supermarkets and shops. Main floor: Entrance hallway, living/dining area with an open plan fully fitted kitchen. Direct access to the covered and open terrace of about 50m2. First floor: Master bedroom en-suite with dressing area, one guest bedroom and separate bathroom. Lower floor: One guest… See full property details