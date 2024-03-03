JAVIER Tebas, the president of La Liga, has said he ‘does not care’ about Mason Greenwood’s controversial past, with Spanish club Getafe keen on extending the Manchester United forward’s loan spell beyond this season.

Greenwood, 22, has scored seven goals and provided five assists for La Liga side Getafe since joining the club on loan in September.

The Madrid-based outfit want to extend the Englishman’s stay at the club beyond his current loan deal, which expires in the summer.

They are willing to discuss a permanent transfer for the forward, although there is belief that another loan may be a better option.

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 after being accused of attempted rape, coercion and assault.

He was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service the following October before the case was dropped after key witnesses withdrew.

Greenwood’s career has been shrouded in controversy since he was charged with alleged rape in late 2022. Credit: Cordon Press

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who recently purchased a 27.7% stake in the Red Devils, said: “We need to make a fair decision in light of the club’s values”.

“The process will be: understand the facts, not the hype, then try and come to a fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically is he a good guy or not?”, added the INEOS founder.

La Liga president Tebas, when asked about Greenwood staying in Spain, said: “He was not found guilty so I do not care. If he was not condemned, why would we condemn him?”.

“He’s doing really well at Getafe as a player and I hope he continues to be successful and he continues to stay in Spanish football because that’s always good for us”, Tebas explained.

Getafe president, Angel Torres, told Spanish media that Greenwood was ‘very comfortable’ in Madrid.

Recent transfer speculation has suggested that Barcelona may be interested in Greenwood, who has one England cap.

