THE Policia Nacional were called out over 9,000 times last year to deal with health worker safety concerns and carried out 115 arrests.

6,100 of the calls were surrounding home health care incidents and the rest were in medical centres.

The profile of attack victims is 60% female and with an age range of between 36 and 55 years old.

The figures were revealed during a meeting in Alicante last week between police and health officials, as well as security experts.

315 formal complaints were made in 2023- 54% of them for verbal aggression and the rest relating to a physical assault.

Malaga province with 34, Alicante province(33), and the Madrid region(23) had the highest number of complaints.

Over 11,000 health professionals received training in security matters throughout Spain last year.

Since 2017, training has been provided to 27,000 workers on how to respond to a violent situation as well as tips on trying to reduce the chances of it happening.

Figures from the Policia Nacional show that March was the month with the highest number of incidents.

Mondays and Wednesdays were the most susceptible with most of the aggressions coming between 11.00am and 1.00pm.

Two-thirds of the 115 arrests were men aged between 36 and 55, with a quarter of them being relatives or friends of patients that had gone for treatment.

The Policia Nacional has strengthened collaboration with security departments in the health sector, with 45 private and public hospitals having a dedicated security team.

The General Council of Nursing has set up a preventive training course to help nurses deal with aggression- with online modules successfully used by veterinarians being adopted.

